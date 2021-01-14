TEWU Strike: Timing worrying - Ministry of Education

TEWU is striking over its condition of srevice

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Obeng Fosu, has described the timing of the strike action declared by the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) as problematic.

Admitting that it is in the right of the Union to embark on strike actions, he appealed to TEWU to put the interests of students first and call off their strike.



“To TEWU, the timing of the strike is best for them. But for the students and us, the timing is worrying. They should look at the timing, revise the strike action and put in them all to teach students at this point,” he said.



On his accord, the country presently do not have persons in official capacities to reach a consensus with and provide demands being made by TEWU



“If TEWU goes on strike now, there will be no one to address their issues and make permanent decisions for their good. Those taking the decisions now will be doing so in interim capacities and may have their decisions overturned later on”.

Kwasi Obeng Fosu furthered, because the country currently has no substantive Ministers for Finance and Education, “TEWU needs to wait for the appointment of these Ministers for finality to be brought to their issues raised”.



Ahead of the reopening of schools tomorrow, after some 10 months break to protect students from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union has embarked on a nationwide strike to demand better conditions of service.



According to TEWU, it is regrettable that for close to two years, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission has not been able to finalize issues on its condition of service, while members continue to work under very difficult situations.