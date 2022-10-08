0
TEWU appeals to government to absorb breast cancer treatment costs

Sat, 8 Oct 2022 Source: GNA

The Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) of Ghana has appealed to the government to take up the cost of breast cancer treatment for women.

Madam Rebecca Yankson, National Women Committee Chairperson of TEWU, who made the appeal, said this would allow all patients to have access to treatment.

She said the Leadership of the TEWU had taken the step to create awareness of the disease and encouraged regular examination.

However, there was a need for the government to come to the aid of people to get treatment.

Madam Yankey said: “A healthy body depicts a healthy mind, which translates to high productivity at working spaces” and called on all stakeholders to join the fight against breast cancer.

Madam Yankson was speaking at a breast cancer awareness workshop in Tamale organised by TEWU for its members.

The workshop brought together TEWU women from the Northern, Savannah, North East, Upper East and Upper East Regions, who were screened and sensitised on breast cancer.

It was also to celebrate breast cancer awareness month, which is marked globally every October, to create awareness of the disease.

Madam Theodora Dede Amanor, National Gender and Youth Coordinator of TEWU, said the Union launched the breast cancer awareness month in 2020 and had so far identified five women, who had breast cancer through their screening sessions.

She said TEWU was poised to be a workforce to promote productivity, adding that government should financially support women, who had breast cancer as TEWU continued to educate people on its examination and screening.

She said: “People do the screening but sometimes when they are detected and go to hospitals, they may not be financially ready for treatment. The only option is to go back home and die eventually.”

Madam Amanor further appealed to the government to add breast cancer care to the National Health Insurance Scheme to ensure subsidised treatment for patients.

