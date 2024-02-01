TEWU declares nationwide strike over tier-two pension funds

File photo

The Teachers Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWU) has declared a nationwide strike starting February 1, 2024.

The TEWU declared a strike because the government had failed to address several serious issues impacting them.



At a news conference, the national leader of TEWU, Sulemana Abdul Rahman, stated they will resume work provided their issues are addressed.



He said that the government has failed to address their welfare demands, such as tier-two pension funds, vehicle maintenance allowances, and overtime pay, among others.

Services such as cleaning the tertiary institutions’ environment, setting up classrooms for teaching and learning, providing security services, and hospital services among others have been withdrawn.



TEWU is collaborating with the Ghana Association of University Administrators, the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU-TUC) to strike.



TEWU’s president said, “National Executive Council of TEWU held an emergency meeting this morning today, 31st January 2024, concerning the issue still above in the said meeting, NEC has resolved that following the lackadaisical nature of the employer, thus, the government of Ghana to address the challenges and problems of TEWUG members in the traditional universities, TEWUG hereby declares an indefinite strike and the strike takes effect 1st February which will be Thursday until further notice.”