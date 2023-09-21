TEWU fights appointment of KNUST Finance Officer over salary fraud

TEWU-KNUST Chapter Chairman, Charles Arthur

The KNUST Chapter of the Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana is protesting the appointment of a new Finance Officer for the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology accusing the nominee Mr. Abdulai Suglo of salary fraud.

The Union is demanding that Abdulai Suglo’s appointment which has not yet taken effect, be revoked for the University Council and Parliament’s Accounts Committee (PAC) to investigate Mr. Suglo who until his appointment held the position of Director of Finance for the S.D. Dombo University for Business and Integrated Development Studies.



Addressing a news conference on its campus, the KNUST Chapter of TEWU-GH, recounted that Mr Suglo took up the S.D. Dombo University appointment as Director of Finance while on sabbatical leave from KNUST where he served as Senior Accountant.



The union stated it had evidence to suggest Mr. Abdulai Suglo allegedly fraudulently drew salaries from both Universities in breach of the Public Finance Management Act.



Local TEWU-GH chair, Charles Attah contended Mr Suglo is unfit for the position while he has not been cleared of alleged fraud.



“Mr Abdulai Suglo was found to have drawn double salary respectively from KNUST and S.D. Dombo University. The University Council therefore deferred the appointment and constituted a committee to investigate the issue of double salary of Mr Abdulai Suglo,” he stated.

Charles Attah further insisted that the committee that appointed Abdulai Suglo erred as the embattled nominee, failed to meet the minimum Qualification for the office.



he argued that among the two candidates shortlisted, a senior to Mr Suglo who has served as Deputy Financial Officer was best qualified for the position,



“Dr Charles Nsia is a deputy finance officer at KNUST and has served in that position for three years. Mr Abdulai Suglo is a senior Accountant at KNUST which is a rank of a non-terminal and promotional grade,” he detailed.



The KNUST TEWU Chair Charles Attah warned that the whole university stood to suffer a reputational dint if Mr Suglo’s appointment was not halted for disciplinary action to be taken against him.



The Union has since submitted a petition to the University Council detailing the reliefs they are demanding; failure to which they will spell out their next line of action.