TEWU rejects government’s 8% allowance increase says it’s an insult

The University of Ghana chapter of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) has rejected the government’s proposed 8% increase of their basic allowance.

The Union says that the government’s proposition is an insult to its members considering that other education staff unions were offered a higher percentage.



Chairman of UG local, Kenneth Botchway insists that until the government shows concrete commitment to increasing their conditions of service, members of the Union will not return to work.



The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, declared an indefinite strike to demand better conditions on service.

Watch the video below:



