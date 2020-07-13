General News

TEWU secures Critical Support Premium for non-teaching staff

Leadership of the Teachers and Education Workers’ Union

The Teachers and Education Workers’ Union (TEWU) has commended the Ministry of Finance for approving the payment of 15 per cent Critical Support Premium (CSP)for all non-teaching staff under the Ghana Education Service.

The approval, which takes effective from January 1, 2020, was in a letter dated July 3, 2020 signed by Mrs Abena Osei-Asare, the Deputy Minister of Finance in Charge of Budget, on behalf of Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister.



Mr Mark Dankyira Korankye, the Acting General Secretary, TEWU, at a news conference in Accra, said the approval meant the remaining 12 classes of non- teaching staff who were not enjoying the CSP would now benefit from the package, bringing the total number to 23.



Some of the classes are the Administrative, Technical, Reception or Telephone Operators, Messenger Class Supplies, Security, Caretaker Class, and General Labourer or Cleaning Unit.



TEWU has, for the past 10 years, been petitioning past governments for the package, until the current administration approved the allowance to cover the entire non-teaching staff of GES.



"Every person’s role in the education process matters, so when the other classes of the non-teaching staff were denied the critical support it was a great disincentive for those hard working members,” Mr Korankye said.

“Those who were not enjoying were disgruntled, and for us as leadership, we did not give up but kept petitioning and justifying why all staff in the GES, especially the non-teaching staff, deserved the critical support.”



He commended other stakeholders including the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission for supporting the Union to fight for the package for its members.



Mr Peter K. Lumor, the National Chairman, TEWU, said the support would motivate non-teaching staff to give of their best for quality teaching and learning.



"As TEWU leadership, we hope to positively engage constructively as we continue to do, with the relevant authorities, especially the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission,” he said.



“We hope the issues of arrears regarding the support will be paid in a manner that it does not drag into next year."

