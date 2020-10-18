TMA and Exim Kingdom to build multipurpose hospital to give free services to the aged

Tema Metropolitan Assembly

Source: Mercy Nimo, Contributor

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly in partnership with Exim Kingdom health services have plans underway to raise an ultra-modern hospital facility at union electoral area in Tema to serve the health needs of the people.

On completion the hospital will treat serious health conditions that are hitherto taken abroad for treatment and the aged will also access the hospital for free.



According to a World Bank Survey from 2015 and 2017 and still being used presently, the number of patients to physician ratio is 1000 patients per doctor.



As a supplementary measure, the president Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo in his 8th address to the nation on measures taken to fight COVID-19 pandemic, said his government will construct 88 district hospitals this year to help solve the increasing health needs of Ghanaians.



In view of this, the Tema Metropolitan Assembly in partnership with the Exim kingdom health services have plans underway to put up a specialist hospital at community 7 Union electoral area to support the efforts of the government and improve health delivery in the country.



The presiding member at Tema Metropolitan Assembly Mr Joseph Korto said the area allocated for the project was formally occupied by a construction company and their operations and emissions were causing health hazards to the community dwellers hence the need to evacuate them.

He said the new project has been sanctioned by the TMA and the general assembly have collectively accepted the idea for the hospital to be built on the piece of land to help the community with their health needs as well as create jobs for the citizens.



The Assembly Member for the area Mr Kwesi Asomani expressed appreciation to the TMA and the Exim Kingdom Health Services for the initiative. He said the hospital will be of great benefit to everyone.



Communities within Tema continue to experience some level of improvement especially in the provision of social services such as golden age youth centres, upgraded educational centres, improved roads, markets and hospitals.



The latest to be added is the specialist hospital whereby at completion, the hospital will cater for serious health conditions that are often taken abroad for treatments.



The authorities said the health facility when in full force will cater for the aged for free hence the need for the community to rally behind the assembly to make the project a success.

