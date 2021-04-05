TMA commends churches for adhering to COVID-19 guidelines

File photo: Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA)

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) on Sunday commended churches in the metropolis for strictly adhering to COVID-19 measures and guidelines put in place by the Municipal Security Council for the Easter celebrations.

The guidelines covered general COVID-19 safety protocols, religious activities, carnivals, festivals, beach and amusement events, as well as church gatherings, parties, funerals, tourist activities among others.



Mr Frank Asante, Tema Metropolitan Public Relations Officer, speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Tema said compliance had been very good and impressive both by churches and business operators.



Mr Asante said two teams were constituted with one led by Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive to monitor and enforce compliance at all the beaches in the metropolis while the Metropolitan Coordinating Director led another team to churches and social centres.



He added that the security agencies had also intensified patrols and intelligent gathering at Tema Manhean to ensure that a directive given by Tema Traditional Council to postpone the annual Kplejoo festival was complied with accordingly.

He said clan houses were however permitted to hold their weekly family meetings and the performance of needed rites within the confines of their houses while observing the laid down protocols.



Meanwhile, the Ghana News Agency at Tema observed that beaches in the metropolis which revelers thronged during holidays and weekends were empty as security personnel was positioned there to ensure compliance to the ban on the operations of beaches and pubs.



The Titanic Beach at Sakumono had some officers with a multipurpose vehicle from the Formed Police Unit (FPU) of the Ghana Police Service stationed there to ward off revelers who might have gone against the directives, while the Five Beach at Tema Manhean also has some personnel patrolling.