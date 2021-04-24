TMA donates to Muslim community

The items donated included 50 boxes of tea bags, 60 cartons of evaporated milk

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has donated some food items to the Muslim community in support of this year's Ramadan.

The items to be distributed to the mosques included: 50 boxes of tea bags, 60 cartons of evaporated milk, 50 packs of milo, 50 bags of refined sugar and 34 boxes of cubed sugar.



Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive presenting the items, said that was the Assembly's token to urge the Muslims on to participate in the one-month long fast.



Mr Anang-La encouraged the Muslims to use the period to show kindness and love to others by giving to the poor, needy and society as a whole.



He implored leadership of the Muslims community to imbibe in the youth the importance of Ramadan and use the occasion to pray for the nation.

He commended the Chief Imam and leadership of the Muslims as well as tribal heads for their contributions towards peace, tolerance and unity in the cosmopolitan area and the nation, adding that such coexistence helped in development.



Alhaji Adama Abubakar, Tema Metropolitan Chief Imam receiving the items, expressed appreciation to the TMA for their continuous support towards Muslims in Tema.



He further said, “Leadership will ensure that the Muslims youth are mentored to abide strictly by the Islamic principles which stands for peace and love for all humanity”.