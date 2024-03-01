TOPP basic school receives books, other items to aid students' learning

School authorities and students in a photo after receiving the items

A total 501 books, a set of 18 jerseys, football and a volleyball were presented to TOPP basic school on Monday, February 19, 2024.

The kind gesture was spearheaded by legal luminary, George B. Asare-Afriyie Esq and Ronald Akore.



Speaking on behalf of Asare-Afriyie Esq, the Director of Health at the Cape Coast Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Daniel K. Neyoh, said the move was worth emulating, stressing that, old students needed to support their alma mater.



“He saw the need to donate and support his Alma mater, an institution that contributed to what he is today. The presentation ceremony is the first of its kind at TOPP Basic School. This gesture is worth emulating by all well-meaning Ghanaians as it is targeted at facilitating the efficient performance of schools both administratively, academically and even in the area of sports,” Rev. Fr. Daniel K. Neyoh said during the presentation.



He further advised the leadership of TOPP basic school to list their needs in order of priority and publish same on the school’s website.



This, he said, will help all old students who want to support the school know what their needs are and act accordingly.



Speaking in the same vein, the Managing Director of TOPP Co. Ltd, Daniel Nyame announced the action plans to uplift the image of the school in Ghana.

He cited the construction of a modernized creche facility with a conference room for the school, creation of a website, construction of a library facility for the school amongst other developmental projects.



Reacting to this, the Headmaster of TOPP, Michael Kudzo expressed confidence in the plans announced by the Managing Director and prayed that the projects be completed as planned to facilitate teaching and learning in the school.



George B. Asare-Afriyie, a lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Faculty of Law and a visiting lecturer at the University of Ghana School of Law began his academic pursuits at TOPP Basic School in Twifo Praso in 1988.



He proceeded to St. Augustine’s College after completing TOPP in 1999.



Among other dignitaries present at the ceremony include Ronald Owusu Akore, Human Resource Manager of Asikuma Brakwa Poly Clinic and Beatrice Aidoo, a Retired Educationist and mother to Lawyer George B. Asare Afriyie.