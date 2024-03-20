TOR board job: Abronye lists energy-sector credentials in personal announcement

Kwame Baffoe Abronye DC, Bono Regional Chairman of NPP

Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC, posted an announcement of his latest government appointment on his personal Facebook page on March 19, 2024.

Abronye has been named by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a board member of the state-owned Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).



In what seemed like Abronye justifying his place on the board, he posted an abridged CV detailing his academic credentials in law and in the oil and gas sector.



He listed the following qualifications in his post:



MBA in Petroleum Economics and Finance from Coventry University, UK



MSc Energy Economics from Gimpa

LLB Hons, KAAF University,



LLM in ADR, University of Ghana, and



Chartered Energy Economics from Global Academy of Finance and Management, USA.



"He is currently pursuing an Advanced LLM in Energy Law at North Sea Partnership in the Netherlands, University of Groningen,” his post read in part.



TOR Board appointments:

In a letter signed by Nana Asante Bediatuo, Executive Secretary to the president dated March 18, 2024, and addressed to the Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the president named an 11-member board including Mr Leon Kendon Apenteng and Mr Kofi Mocumbi who were also nominated by the president as Board Chair and Managing Director respectively.



“Kindly take the necessary steps to give immediate effect to these nomination in accordance with the Companies Act, 2019, (ACT 992) and the Regulations of the Company,” the letter said.



Read Abronye's full post below:







SARA