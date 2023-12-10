TOUGHA honoured for outstanding contribution to tourism development

TOUGHA executives captured in a photo

Source: GNA

The Tour Operators Union of Ghana (TOUGHA) has been honored with a prestigious award for “Trade Associations – Contribution to Tourism Development” at the honorary National Tourism Awards.

The event, which was organized by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), forms part of activities to mark its 50th anniversary, bringing together key stakeholders from both the public and private tourism sectors.



The event also showcased the rich Ghanaian culture and music, setting the perfect backdrop for acknowledging outstanding contributions to the country’s tourism landscape.



The citation accompanying TOUGHA’s award highlighted the pivotal role played by the private sector in the thriving tourism industry.



It commended TOUGHA’s unwavering commitment to fostering the growth of domestic tourism in Ghana.



Since 2020, TOUGHA had actively engaged its members in immersive experiences, exploring tourist sites and attractions across the nation.



The citation also mentioned TOUGHA’s instrumental role in executing the GTA’s domestic tourism campaign, “See Ghana, Share Ghana,” over the past few years. This campaign has been a driving force in encouraging locals to explore and appreciate the diverse beauty that Ghana has to offer.

Presenting the award, GTA expressed its pleasure by acknowledging the Union’s efforts in propelling the tourism sector forward.



Mrs. Alisa Osei-Asamoah, the President of TOUGHA, who led the delegation to receive the award, expressed gratitude for the recognition and dedicated the award to her executive team and the members of TOUGHA.



She underscored the immense support received from the team, which had transformed TOUGHA into a formidable force within the tourism industry in recent years.



Mrs Osei-Asamoah said, “The award will serve as a motivation for TOUGHA to further contribute to the growth of Ghana’s tourism.”



She extended her appreciation to the GTA Ghana for the acknowledgment of cementing the collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors in shaping the nation’s tourism narrative.