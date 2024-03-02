TTU final-year student allegedly commits suicide

File photo

In a devastating turn of events, a final year student of Takoradi Technical University (TTU) has reportedly taken his own life at his residence at West Tanokrom, located in the Effia-Kwesiminstim Municipality of the Western Region.

The deceased, identified only as Derrick from Bogoso, was discovered hanging from the ceiling fan in his room with a sponge around his neck, according to reports from Takoradi-based Connect FM.



Co-tenants, still reeling from shock, expressed disbelief over the incident, stating that Derrick exhibited no signs of distress and maintained a positive relationship with everyone.



Joana, one of the co-tenants, recounted how she discovered his body, stating, “I share a kitchen with him so I went there on Friday morning and found his phone had been ringing without response. I became alarmed and went to open his door only to see his lifeless body dangling on the ceiling fan.”

The body was later transported to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital Mortuary after personnel from the Takoradi Central Police Station visited the scene to commence investigations into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.



Another neighbour identified as Sammy said "I have a shop just opposite the house. I heard someone had committed suicide. I went to the room, but I think there is more to it. How could someone who has hanged himself have both hands tied at the back? When I went to the room, I saw him hanging on the ceiling fan with a sponge, but his hands were tied at the back. So, I think there is more to it than we might think."



