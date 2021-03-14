TTU performs sod cutting for construction of 4.3 kilometer road

Dr Mrs Henrietta Abane, Chairperson of Takoradi Technical University (TTU) Council

Source: Zambaga Rufai, Contributor

The Chairperson of Takoradi Technical University (TTU) Council, Dr Mrs Henrietta Abane, has cut the sod for the construction of a 4.3-kilometre road to expand infrastructure in the School.

The road project forms part of efforts to operationalize the newly built TVET campus of the University in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.



The road, to be constructed from Bokro to Akatekyi, leading to the new campus of the university, will not only help commence businesses at the new campus but also play a critical role in the socio-economic development of the communities along the stretch.



Breaking the ground for the commencement of the road construction, Dr Mrs Abane, noted that even though the new campus built to train Engineering and Technical Vocational and Education Training (TVET) has been ready for use, the bad nature of the road has delayed the operationalization of the campus.



According to her, the road to be funded by the University when completed will pave way for the university to operate the new campus as well as facilitate socio-economic development in the adjourning communities.



She, therefore, urged the Contractor to complete the project within the stipulated period and to ensure that high-quality work is done for the roads to last.



On his part, the CEO of Hanisa Forefront Ltd, Mr David Asiamah expressed his delight in being the chosen one for the project and assured the University and the people of Akatekyi that the road will be constructed within the 12 months period with high-quality materials.

Explaining the details of the project, Mr Asiamah indicated that the contract included a double road with some bridges, covet and drainage work to be done, he added.



He used the opportunity to appeal to the communities along the construction path to cooperate with the workers for the purpose of facilitating the completion of the project.



The Vice-Chancellor, Rev. Prof. John Frank Eshun, was pleased that construction works had finally seen the light of day, disclosing that the over 10million Ghana Cedis road construction project will bring relief to the University and in turn alleviate the plight of the surroundings in transporting their farm produce to the cities for economic gains.



"I am thankful to the council, the municipal assembly, the chiefs and people of Akatekyi for their support and commitment towards the operationalization of the new TVET campus, he added.



Present at the event were the Chief and people of the Akatekyi community, representatives from the department of feeder roads in the Ahanta West Municipality, Management and staff of the University.

