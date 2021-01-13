TUC urges workers to strictly observe coronavirus protocols

Ghana Trades Union Congress

The Executive Committee of the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC-Ghana), on Wednesday, called on workers across the country to strictly observe all COVID-19 safety protocols per the World Health Organisation and Ghana Health Service directives.

TUC-Ghana in a statement to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra signed by Dr. Yaw Baah, the Secretary-General, said the wearing of face masks, social distancing, frequent handwashing and the use of hand sanitizers should not be left behind in this New Year.



“The number of active cases remains quite high,” it stated.



The TUC-Ghana called on Union leaders to ensure that appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) were provided by their employers at every workplace.



“There was a strong evidence that effective use of the PPEs helps to protect us from infection,” it said.

The statement commended its heroes and heroines, who were working in the health sector and urged the government to do whatever was needed to protect them from infection.



The statement said: “We are confident that the government will work tirelessly to ensure an adequate supply of COVID-19 vaccines in Ghana as soon as possible”.



The Congress sympathized with families of about 336 persons lost to the virus in 2020 and prayed the Good Lord to grant them the courage and strength they needed to deal with this great loss.