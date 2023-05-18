2
TUSAAG to strike on May 31 over salary disparities, retirement benefits, allowances and other demands

TUSAAG 54 TUSAAG listed a number of demands at the end of its 5th General Congress

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Technical University Senior Administrators Association of Ghana (TIUSAAG) is demanding the immediate payment of allowances due faculty officers & faculty accounts officers at technical universities by the government.

The demand was contained in a resolution issued by the association at the end of its 5th General Congress held at the Tamale Technical University on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Among other demands, the association also asked the government to “review the allowance structure (responsibility, entertainment, and fuel) of Faculty Officers and Faculty Accounts Officers at Technical Universities to align with the nature, volume and demands of their work.”

Read the full communiqué below:



