0
Menu
News

TUTAG suspends strike; directs members to resume work on December 12

Education TUTAG Strike00.png File photo

Mon, 12 Dec 2022 Source: atlfmnews.com

The Technical University Teacher’s Association of Ghana (TUTAG) has with immediate effect suspended its almost 4-week strike which began on November 18, 2022.

This follows the conclusions of negotiations and the signing of a Memorandum of agreement between the government team and labour unions.

To this end, TUTAG in a statement on December 10 urged its members in the 10 Public Technical Universities across the country to resume work on Monday, December 12, 2022.

The association expressed gratitude to its members for their support through the process adding that the Minister of Education has also been honest and sincere through the negotiations process.

Source: atlfmnews.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
My husband maltreated me - Nayas
Asiedu Nketiah wanted to be Mahama's running mate - Amb Victor Smith
Why Ghanaian artist who painted mural of Kudus Mohammed cried
Xandy Kamel issues last warning to ex-husband
US journalist dies in Qatar during Argentina vs Netherlands clash
Parliament to hold secret voting on censure motion against Ofori-Atta
How two wives of fake soldier lived under impression that they married a senior military officer
Parliament excludes ‘NPP MP-aspirant judge’ nominee from approval list
Burma Camp trends as Twitter users ‘salute’ fake soldier arrested at military facility
We learnt from 2021 that wholesale rejection of budget 'doesn’t make sense' – Adongo admits
Related Articles: