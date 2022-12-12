TUTAG suspends strike; directs members to resume work on December 12

Mon, 12 Dec 2022 Source: atlfmnews.com
The Technical University Teacher’s Association of Ghana (TUTAG) has with immediate effect suspended its almost 4-week strike which began on November 18, 2022.
This follows the conclusions of negotiations and the signing of a Memorandum of agreement between the government team and labour unions.
To this end, TUTAG in a statement on December 10 urged its members in the 10 Public Technical Universities across the country to resume work on Monday, December 12, 2022.
The association expressed gratitude to its members for their support through the process adding that the Minister of Education has also been honest and sincere through the negotiations process.
