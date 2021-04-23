TV stations shutdown: You've done well but don't stop! - Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah lauds NCA

Governance expert, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has given rapturous applause to the National Communication Authority (NCA) regarding their move to shut down some Television stations.

NCA Shuts Down TV Stations



The National Communications Authority (NCA) has released a list of forty-nine (49) Television stations operating without authorization and announced its mission to shut them down.



The NCA stated in a press release that the move is part of a continuous monitoring exercise conducted on various Satellite Free-to-Air Television platforms using the Broadcast Monitoring System (BMS) and the Radio Spectrum Monitoring System (RSMS).



"The monitoring revealed that some channels were operating without valid Authorisations, contrary to Section 2(4) of the Electronic Communications Act 775 of 2008, which states that, ‘Except as provided by this Act or any other law not inconsistent with this Act, a person shall not operate a broadcasting system or provide a broadcasting service without a frequency authorisation by the Authority," the press release stated.



"As a result, forty-nine (49) channels have been identified to be operating without valid Authorisations from the Authority and is being shut down accordingly," the statement read.



It added; "The NCA will continue monitoring to ensure that the use of spectrum is done in an efficient manner."

Nana Agradaa Arrested



The NCA announcement comes on the heels of the arrest of the fetish priestess, Patience Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa.



She has been apprehended for operating illegally and other fraud charges.



Nana Agradaa owns two TV stations, Thunder TV and Ice TV, which have been currently shutdown on grounds that she uses her channels to advance her fraudulent activities and swindle innocent people.



A joint team of Police and National Security Intelligence Operatives, in collaboration with the National Communications Authority on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, raided the premises of the satellite Television stations; Thunder TV and Ice1 TV.



NCA Gets Thumbs Up

Making submissions on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah bemoaned the influx of unauthorized TV and radio stations that have crowded the media space.



He expressed disgust over the stations using their platforms to corrupt society by showing inappropriate, money-doubling and deceitful contents.



He patted the NCA on the back over their move and appealed to the Authority to continually monitor the media stations contents.



"NCA has done a good job but they shouldn't sit unconcerned for too long. They should crack the whip. They must ensure those who have to face the full rigours of the law are indeed dealt with."



