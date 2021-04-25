TV3 cautions public against fraudsters using its brand

Media General Group

The Management of the Media General Group has said it has taken note of information circulating on social media with regards to fraudulent activities by a gentleman named Enoch Amoah, who carries himself as a Technical staff of TV3 Network.

A statement signed by Mr Christopher Koney, Corporate Affairs Manager said “We wish to categorically state that the said gentleman, Enoch Amoah is not a staff of TV3 or any of our subsidiaries; Onua TV, 3FM, Connect FM in Takoradi, Akoma FM in Kumasi, www.3news.com, Adesa Production Limited and 3 Foundation.



“He is also not a representative and has never been an appointed representative for any of our brands in the past.

“It is important to state that Media General has not mandated anyone or group of persons to solicit views from the general public on our current content. We have taken steps to officially report this issue to the Ghana Police Service for a full-scale investigation.



“We urge members of the general public to seek clarity from the Corporate Affairs unit of the company whenever in doubt. Media General as Ghana’s leading Media Company has a vision to shape the future of Media and Entertainment in Africa by becoming the continent’s leading and most respected Media organization.”