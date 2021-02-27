TVET Education: AAM-USTED positions itself to take the mantle

Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Frederick Kwaku Sarfo

The Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAM-USTED) in Kumasi, is positioning itself to play a leadership role and give impetus to skills acquisition and entrepreneurial training in the country.

Professor Frederick Kwaku Sarfo, Acting Vice-Chancellor (VC) who stated this said the University was making every effort to turn around the employment fortunes of the country by delivering quality teacher education and training in technical, vocational and entrepreneurship.



“We are working very hard to add value to the existing academic and administrative processes, and expand them towards the achievement of our mandate and by so doing contribute to the employability of all,” he stressed.



Prof Sarfo was speaking at the maiden matriculation ceremony held for the Asante Mampong and Kumasi Campuses of the University in Kumasi on Friday.



A total of 7,055 freshmen and women were admitted to undertake undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes for the 2020/2021 academic year.



Out of this number, 4,465 representing 63 percent were males, while 2,590 representing 37 percent were females.

The University was able to admit a good number of Free Senior High School graduates from less-endowed schools in the country.



Prof. Sarfo said the number of students with special needs admitted had also appreciated as compared to the last academic year, and commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the policy of ensuring that every Ghanaian citizen had easy access to quality tertiary education.



He indicated that AAM-USTED had instituted a partial scholarship scheme for brilliant, but needy students.



The acting VC was hopeful that with support from government and other benevolent individuals and organizations the University would continue to increase its staff and other infrastructural facilities, to enable many more qualified applicants gain admission in future.



On the COVID-19 preventive measures, he said the University had adopted several stringent measures to prevent possible spread in the University.

They include; designing timetables to spread over twelve hours (from 7:00am-8:00pm) daily, implementation of the blended learning approach, involving face-to-face teaching and learning and virtual academic delivery, using the AAM-USTED MOODLE learning management systems (LMS).



Management has also improved internet access through WIFI connectivity at several locations on campuses, to facilitate teaching, learning and research to prevent students from clustering in particular areas for internet access.



Prof. Sarfo advised the students to use their time judiciously, adopt positive minds to their studies, take advantage of the various opportunities of the University and add value to themselves.