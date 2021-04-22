TaTU Vice-Chancellor's accommodation to be completed within 3- month - N/R Minister

Prof. Abass Braima, paid a courtesy call on the Northern Regional Minister

Source: Osman Mbarik Abu, Contributor

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Saani Alhassan Shaibu has assured the management of the Tamale Technical University (TaTU) that the official residency of the Vice-Chancellor will be completed and hand over to the university within the next three months. The construction of the facility started almost a decade ago.

The Regional Minister gave the assurance when the Vice-chancellor of TaTU, Prof. Abass Braimah, paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Tamale on April 20, 2021, and to also congratulate him for his appointment.



The Minister said he was committed to assisting the board and management of TaTU to develop the University into a well-established Technical University that will set the pace for other technical universities to emulate.



The Minister, therefore, challenged the Vice-Chancellor and his management to turn the challenges of the University into opportunities by being innovative.



Alhaji Saani suggested to the TaTU management to consider organizing outreach programs aimed at attracting more students into technical and vocational training.

The Minister appealed to the University to facilitate the establishment of a vocational and technical training centre at the Abubakari Sadiq Orphanage School to provide technical skills for the students.



The Vice-Chancellor assured the Regional Minister that the University management will strive and live up to the challenges.



He appealed to the Regional Minister for the necessary support to achieve the vision of the institution, which includes the provision of engineering and technical education to its catchment area.



The meeting was attended by the Chief Director Alhaji Alhassan Issahaku, Alhaji Yakubu Iddrisu Registrar, Prof. Saeed Ibn. I. Bashiru Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Osman Mubarik Abu Head of Public Affair, Baba Yaaka Assistant Registrar Vice-Chancellor’s Office.