Tackle issues that led to death of Ghanaian student in Cuba – Ablakwa to govt

North Tongu lawmaker, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu lawmaker Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has asked the government to immediately deal with the issues that have resulted in the death of a Ghanaian student in Cuba.

Mr. Ablakwa who is a former Deputy Minister of Education said the students have had to endure a 14-month-delay in bursaries.



“Very troubling reports from our students on scholarship in Cuba. 14-month-delay in bursaries and fears that one student has already died due to harsh conditions is most depressing indeed.



“Government must honor its obligations to the students without further delay,” he said in a tweet.



A member of the 10-member National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) executive committee in Cuba, Eugene Oko Richman had said that one of their colleagues has lost his life due to failure of the Cuban government to send an ambulance to him during a medical emergency

“Just this last Friday, we lost a student of ours, a brother, Erasmus Klutse and one of the reasons why we lost him was because of the poor health treatment that we’ve been receiving.



“And the issue that we have is that the mission here has made it very easy for the Cubans not to make us a priority when it comes to our health because if they had sent an ambulance to him, we feel that his death could have been prevented.



“So, that’s the reason why we are agitated and we are calling that there should be measures put in place so that a thing like this could be prevented,” he is reported to have told Accra based ClassFM on Monday May 10.