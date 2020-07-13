Regional News

Tackling coronavirus: GNUTS distributes 10,000 nose masks to final year students

'The gesture complements the government's efforts in curbing the spread of the virus'

The Ghana National Union of Technical University Students (GNUTS) has donated 10,000 reusable nose masks to final year students of Technical Universities and Polytechnics across the country.

Addressing journalists in Accra, the Public Relations Officer of GNUTS, Forster Semabia, said the move forms part of the association's commitment to its mandate of seeking the welfare of Technical Universities especially as the world battles the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.



He indicated that the gesture will also complement the government's efforts in curbing the spread of the virus in Ghana.



Mr Semabia said, aside the wearing of nose masks on campus, students must also adhere to all other hygiene and safety protocols announced by the Ministry of Health to avoid contracting the virus.

"Following President Akufo-Addo's directive for all final year students to return for the completion of the 2019/2020 academic year's work, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of GNUTS calls for strict enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols as students prepare for their final exit examination," he said.



"The NEC also encourages stakeholders in the education sector to partner GNUTS to help protect the lives of students and campus workers as academic life resumes," he added.

Source: Lord Kweku Sekyi, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.