'Tactical substitution': Akuapem Poloo out, Nana Agradaa in – Twitter users react

Social media users have described news of an Accra High Court granting bail to actress, Akuapem Poloo, as a “tactical substitution” following an earlier arrest of self-styled priestess, Nana Agradaa.
According to an announcement by the Minister of Communication, Ursula Owusu, the fetish priestess was arrested in the late hours of Monday, April 20, 2021.
Reacting to the news, some social media users have applauded authorities for also closing down two Television stations belonging to Nana Agraada as they believe it was a step in the right direction in clamping down on the activities of spiritualists on TV and radio stations in Ghana.
A Twitter user with name QuasiBurnerx: “Akuapem Poloo out Nana Agradaa in. No be small Pep Guardiola tactics Ghanaian Government dey play oo"
Another added: “Ghana police have replaced Akuapem Poloo with Nana Agradaa.. is Ghana not sweet ?”
A third wrote: “Prison.... Our third change, Nana Agradaa comes on for Akuapem Poloo.?
Below are some reactions from social media:
Akuapem Poloo out Nana Agradaa in???????? no be small Pep Guardiola tactics Ghanaian Government dey play oo ????????????????— BURNERX???? (@QuasiBurnerx) April 21, 2021
Ghana police have replaced Akuapem Poloo with Nana Agradaa.. is Ghana not sweet ? ????????????????????????????— TARGET KOJO BLACK ???????????? (@TargetBlack7) April 21, 2021
“There’s nothing like sika gari, I use my brain”— Beno S★rkCess ???????? (@BenopaOnyx1) April 17, 2021
Herrr Nana Agradaa is a legend ????????????????
Akuapem Poloo Released and Nana Agradaa Arrested????????????????????❤️ What a Country Ghana is pic.twitter.com/iOOsen7VrY— ABOA BANKU ???????????????????? (AMG BANKU) (@Aboa_Banku1) April 21, 2021
Piano dey tap bench since, Nana Agradaa come norrr coach substitute Akuapem Poloo out.— E U G E N E ???????????? (@Papaye_Asa) April 21, 2021
The press biz coach say why, he say Kwadwo Piano no get form.. pic.twitter.com/xkWQTqbRxc
Akuapem Poloo has been granted bail and Nana Agradaa arrested by the police .. no be small police go solider come them dey do— ????????Mempeasem President ???? (@AsieduMends) April 21, 2021
If Nana Agradaa doesnt escape from prison like Michael Scofield did, I wont trust any fetish priest again ????— Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) April 21, 2021
Substitution is allowed right? Akuapem Poloo OUT Agradaa IN ...Changing information from 433 TO 541 .....here we go Nana Agradaa to score under 2.5????— Rainfáll Gh???? (@UptownRainfall) April 21, 2021
Nana Agradaa arrested.. Those who went for sika gari???? pic.twitter.com/TvrU0JwAxr— ODEHYI3 (@michaelntiamoa7) April 21, 2021
Agenda boys after trolling Nana Agradaa and seeing her amoatia hours later???????? pic.twitter.com/Vo72JDMUeq— Ken???? (@kenneth_ash1) April 21, 2021
I remembered the time my paddyman bi ride motor for 5 years den raised all the money go give Nana Agradaa for rituals but beans nkooaa— Mr.Presidoo♚ ( Motivational Speaker) ???????????????????????? (@artistpromote_r) April 21, 2021
Substitution
Akuapem Poolo : Out— yo,gary (@michaelgary_) April 21, 2021
Nana Agradaa : In
Jim: that's encouraging I mean let's see what happens
Dury : Poloo actually missed that one on one with Ataayi...smh but let's focus on their bench we have
Kasoa Boys...you name the rest
