Tactics and sense aren’t one of the strongest traits of Ghana Police - Bridget Otoo

Television personality Bridget Otoo has expressed worry over how armed police officers invaded the premises of Citi FM/TV to arrest one of the station’s journalists Zoe Abu-Baidoo.

A team of armed Police Officers on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, were reported to have invaded the premises of the media house to arrest Zoe Abu-Baidoo, who the police said had received some video footage from her colleague Caleb Kudah who was arrested earlier on.



Caleb Kudah according to reports was arrested for filming at the premises of the National Security Office.



Reacting to these arrests on her Twitter page, Bridget Otoo took a swipe at the police for arresting a journalist in a Rambo-style when they could have just invited her for questions.



"This is the armed police that went to arrest @ZABaidoo Her only weapon was a pen, phone, and her shoe. You didn’t need armed officers, you could have even sent men who weren’t in uniform but I get it; Tactics and sense aren’t one of the strongest traits of @GhPoliceService"