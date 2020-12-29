Tafo Pankrono MP-Elect starts work; promises frequent engagement

Member of Parliament elect for the Old Tafo, Ekow Vincent Assafuah

The Member of Parliament elect for the Old Tafo Constituency, Ekow Vincent Assafuah has begun work in his Constituency ahead of his swearing in to the 8th Parliament.

The Member of Parliament elect whose focus is on education, health and entrepreneurial support for the youth sought to reiterate his commitment to delegates and selected leaders in the Constituency.



At the meeting, Mr Assafuah disclosed that he intends working closely with his constituents indicating that an there is an annual schedule plan of engagement with constituents and stakeholders of the constituency to deliberate on the challenges confronting the individual electoral areas of the constituency in order to fashion out suitable solutions.



The Member of Parliament elect promised to be accountable to the people as he rolls out his development agenda.

Ekow Vincent Asafuah assured the constituents frequent engagements with traditional leaders, league of pastors, constituency delegates, association of landlords, markets women and relevant stakeholders as well holding Town Hall meetings to ensure the old Tafo constituency becomes a city on a hill.



The 30 years old politician takes over the Tafo Pankrono seat from experienced politician Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei who bids farewell to Parliament after years of representing the people of Tafo Pankrono.



Ekow Vincent Assafuah won the Tafo Pankrono seat after he garnered 42, 616 of the total votes cast on the day.