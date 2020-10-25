Tafohene hails MCE for impressive performance

Nana Agyen Frimpong II

Nana Agyen Frimpong II, the Chief of Tafo in the Ashanti Region, has lauded the leadership qualities of the Municipal Chief Executive for Old-Tafo, Mr Fred Obeng Owusu.

The chief, who is impressed by the performance of the MCE said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo made no mistake in appointing Mr Owusu to represent him when the Municipality was carved out of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) in 2017.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a visit to sites of some on-going projects in the Municipality, the Chief praised the MCE for diligently spearheading the development agenda of the government in the area.



Nana Frimpong was amazed by the number of projects being executed in the Municipality under the leadership of the MCE and urged him to remain focused on his mandate to transform the lives of the people.



He particularly praised the MCE and the assembly for prioritizing security in the Municipality by constructing a new Police Station and a court to improve security and justice delivery.

These, he said, were critical for socio-economic development, saying that “without peace and order, no society can develop even when resources are available”.



He said Mr Owusu and his team also did well in the areas of health, education and roads despite being in office for less than four years.



“We are witnessing a significant improvement in our road network in the last few years with virtually all access roads being tackled to ensure free movement of vehicles”, the Chief pointed out.



He assured the MCE of the support of the traditional authority and urged him to continue to pursue people-centred programmes and policies to bring development to the doorstep of the citizenry.