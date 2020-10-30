Tahiru’s suspension not to shield criminality - NDC

Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the NDC, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie

The Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, has justified why the party’s Ayawaso North Constituency Chairperson of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Tahiru Ahmed, has been suspended by the party.

According to him, the suspended officer breached the party’s code of conduct and dragged the name of NDC into disrepute.



He explained on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the suspension comes on the back of allegations of violent intent levelled against NDC National Vice Chairman, Alhaji Said Sinare by the Ayawaso North Chairman.



Tahiru Ahmed is reported to have told Police that Alhaji Said was responsible for supplying guns to some youth to cause mayhem during the upcoming December 7 polls.



But responding, the NDC’s scribe said Mr. Tahiru tarnished the image of Alhaji Sinare without any evidence and respect for p[arty structures.



He said Mr. Ahmed has been caught in breach of Article 48(1) of the NDC’s constitution.

He has therefore been referred to the Disciplinary Committee of the party and directed to hand over all party assets in his possession to the Vice Chairman of the Constituency, he added.



”All charges levelled against the NDC National Vice Chairman have been dropped and this goes to confirm that the Alhaji Sinare was innocent. The firearms in question are arms that Alhaji Sinare had reported missing to the police several months ago and for the suspended chairman to go round and do what he did was unfortunate. That is why we have suspended him.”



Aljhaji Sinare was charged with conspiracy to commit crime, to wit, possession of firearms without lawful authority, and possession of firearms without lawful authority.



Mr. Chaie insisted the suspended officer failed to obey party structures and would have to be taken through laid down procedures.



"The suspension of Tahiru is not to shield criminality but rather to make sure that due process is followed. So it is not about the court case or police report. But for the fact the issue had no basis, you tarnished Alhaji Sainare’s image and dragged the name of the party into disrepute. This our party chairman. We are happy the charges were dropped. For us as a political party, we are okay with it. ”