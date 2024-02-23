Tailors and seamstresses in Wa undergo special training

Graduates of the 10-month programme

Source: Naa Wononuo Salifu, Contributor

As part of the government's five-year strategic plan to revamp Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET), with support from the World Bank, a total of hundred tailors and seamstresses have successfully undergone training and graduated with enhanced skills in design on February 15, 2024.

The GHC20,587.00 training grant to the Wa branch of GNTDA is part of the $60 million Ghana Skill Development Fund (GSDF) project aimed at boosting productivity and providing decent jobs.



The graduation of the 10-month programme was held at the Upper West Regional Library in Wa.



Colourful designs and styles by the graduates were exhibited with a fuse of a catwalk to thrill the gathering.



The Ghana Skills Development Fund (GSDF) programme is part of the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project, which seeks to create jobs and a competitive skilled workforce to raise the incomes of the people especially women and low-income earners in Ghana.



According to the Upper West Regional Chairman of Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association (GNTDA), Saeed Abdul Mumin, the training has improved the skills of the participants while boosting the customer base of the beneficiaries as well.

He revealed that, hitherto, most of the dressmakers couldn't make designs they saw on TikTok and other social media platforms.



He further indicated that the association has a membership of about 3000 with females dominating.



He expressed gratitude to GSDF, CTVET, the World Bank, and the other sponsors for their support. He also appealed for the involvement of other districts to be considered for such training.



Mr. Saeed urged the graduates to pass the skills learned at the training to their apprentices to spread the knowledge among GNTDA.



On his part, the head of Wa Municipal Business Advisory Centre, Abdul Rahaman Mumin opined that GNTDA has been consistent and demonstrated its commitment throughout the project.

Meanwhile, Kennedy Ajea commended GNTDA for their collaboration throughout the training period. He revealed the project is targeting 42,000 beneficiaries across the country.



Speaking on behalf of Halu Memorial Fashion College, Malik Hamid Froko, said the beneficiaries were taken through competitive designs like contouring, fabric manipulation, seam finishing, and bridal wear.



Eunice Abu, a beneficiary, said they have learned new designs from the knowledge garnered. She advised her colleagues to put their skills to good use to impress their customers.