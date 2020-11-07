Tain Hospital: We’ve fulfilled our commitment - Euroget De-Invest

Chief Executive Officer of Euroget De-Invest SA, Dr Said Deraz has said his organization has fulfilled its promise as regards the completion of some four medical facilities across the country.

Dr Said Deraz comments come on the back of the recent completion and commissioning of a 60-bed district hospital at Nsawkaw in Tain.



Euroget De-Invest is the engineering and construction firm which was awarded the contract to complete the 60-bed Tepa Municipal Hospital on 100-bed Ga East Hospital, 160-bed Upper West Regional hospital, 60-bed Tepa Municipal Hospital, the newly commissioned 60-bed Tain District Hospital and others.



As far as, the timeliness is concerned, Dr Deraz said they were keen on bringing a closure to the project on time and indeed they did.



“Your Excellency, this is the 4th of our projects to be completed and commissioned by your good self. Today’s event follows the earlier commissioning of the: 60-bed Tepa Municipal Hospital on 30th September 2020; 100-bed Ga East Municipal Hospital, Kwabenya on 6th November 2019; 160-bed Upper West Regional Hospital in Wa on 18th August 2019. Today’s event is in fulfilment of our commitment to complete and handover all our projects on schedule for the good people of Ghana,” Dr Deraz said while speaking at the commissioning of the Tain District Hospital.

He further assured that another one of the hospitals they are in charge of will be ready for commissioning in the coming days.



Addressing concerns about maintenance of the facility, he was sure to mention that his outfit would be available for the next three years to provide amongst others “remedial works on buildings and other structures during the 12 months Defects Liability Period.”



The Tain District Hospital has amongst other things physiotherapy unit, maternity and child care unit, pharmacy, laundry, storage areas, water treatment system, medical waste treatment system mortuary.



