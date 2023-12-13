Tain MP raises alarm over power disconnection at Tain Hospital

Sulemana Adama, the Member of Parliament for Tain

Sulemana Adama, the Member of Parliament for Tain, has expressed grave concerns over the electricity disconnection at the Tain District Hospital, calling for urgent government intervention to address the dire situation.

The Tain District Hospital, a state-of-the-art 60-bed facility located at Nsawkaw, has been grappling with electricity bills totalling GH¢7,791,132.50 since the commencement of operations in September 2021.



Despite the hospital's efforts to make payments within its means, the bills are said to have far exceed its monthly generation capacity, creating a financial strain that led to disconnections.



Sulemana Adama, in a statement in parliament on December 13, highlighted the challenges faced by the hospital due to the disconnection, emphasizing the adverse impact on critical medical services.



He said "All surgeries have been put on hold and referred to the Methodist Hospital, Wenchi. Referrals to the facility are being redirected to nearby district hospitals. The Lightwave Health Information Management System (LHIMS) for patient care can't be used, and communication systems linked to electricity have been shut down."



The disconnection has not only disrupted medical services but also affected the hospital's water supply, communication systems, and patient record-keeping processes.



The dire situation prompted hospital authorities to make adjustments to reduce electricity consumption, including disconnecting air conditioners, heaters, and streetlights.

Sulemana Adama outlined the potential consequences of these adjustments, including compromised laboratory equipment, compromised drugs and vaccines, and challenges in operating theatres and recovery units.



To draw attention to the severity of the situation, the MP revealed that surgeries and referrals to the facility had been suspended, and patients were being seen on paper without access to their medical history and investigations.



He urged the government to step in and cover the full cost of electricity for the hospital, considering the economic challenges faced by the Tain and Banda Districts, which the hospital serves.



Sulemana Adama called on the government to intervene urgently, stating "I am calling on you and the house to urge the government to take up the full cost of electricity to help maintain this modern facility serving the good people of Tain and Banda Districts."



