Tain MP trains youth in soap and pastries making

Member of Parliament (MP), Tain Constituency, Sulemana Adama

Source: Kwame Frimpong Bright Bush, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tain Constituency, Sulemana Adama, has commenced a programme to train the youth in acquiring soft skills.

The program, which is particularly targeted at women, in various vocations within the Tain district, is to train them to subsequently earn a living in the area.



The programme, that is currently ongoing in the whole of the constituency, is aimed at training and resourcing the youth, to acquire skills in soap and pastries making, as well as other vocational skills, that will help them earn additional income.







The Tain district, is one of the farming districts in the Bono Region, which is known for its mass production of cashew and other staple food crops, such as maize, plantain and cassava.



The people in the district, mainly have their sources of income from their farming activities which is during the raining seasons. At the dry seasons, there are little activities that can offer a decent sources of living due to lack of production and manufacturing companies in the district.

As a way to provide alternative and a sustainable jobs to the youth in the district, the former District Chief Executive and the current Member of Parliament for Tain Constituency, has initiated this steps as a way of reducing poverty in the area.



"A lot of people are benefitting from the training which is currently ongoing in the whole district and I believe at the end of the programme, most of our youth, can put the skills they have acquired into practic, which will enable them to earn additional income," the Member of Parliament for Tain stated.







At the end of this free skill training program, successful participants, will be awarded with certificates of completion and their details, documented for further support, in the course of their activities.



The programme started last week in Nsawkaw, the district capital of Tain and three communities have already benefited from this initiative. In order to roll out this policy, various electoral area coordinators have been ordered to compile a list of interested persons to make the budgeting for the programme a success.