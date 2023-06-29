Take advantage of free SHS to educate your children – Akufo-Addo to Muslims

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has encouraged Muslim parents to invest in their children’s education.

By educating their children, the president hopes to emulate Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, late Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama, and other great Muslim personalities.



He stated that through education, these two Muslim personalities were able to rise to the highest ranks in the country.



He encouraged them to take advantage of his government’s educational policies, such as the Free Senior High School (FSHS) programme, to educate their children.



President Akufo-Addo made the remarks on Wednesday, June 28, during the Eid-Ul-Adha celebrations at Accra’s Black Star Square.



“Under two governments of the New Patriotic Party, this country has produced Muslim vice presidents. It should therefore be clear to Muslim parents that there is value in educating their children. This country will afford your children the opportunity to rise to their highest possible calling. I, therefore, encourage you to take advantage of our progressive policies in the education sector to educate your children, both male and female,” he advised.

“Today, Ghana’s ambassador to the United States of America is a Muslim woman, as is the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection. So, there is value in educating the Muslim girl as well. Indeed, I am aware that the first set of verses that were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), which says, and I quote, ‘Read in the name of your Lord who created…read, and your Lord is most bountiful. He taught man by the pen. And, He taught man what he did not know,” the President added.



He asked Muslims to also live by the cardinal principles of the celebration.



“It is important that we remind ourselves about the cardinal principles that underpin both the Hajj and Eid celebrations. This is because in these principles lie values that can transform our country, and make it the beacon of hope for the African continent,” he said.



“Let me reiterate my commitment not just to the Muslim population of Ghana, but to all religious communities, both majority and minority. The Constitution of our country gives every citizen the right to manifest the religion of their choice. And, as long as I remain, President, I commit to affording every religious tradition the opportunity to practice their faith within the bounds of the law,” President Akufo-Addo assured.