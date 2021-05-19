Take advantage of government’s agriculture programme - Savannah Regional Minister

Saeed Muhazu Jibril, Savannah Regional Minister

The Savannah Regional Minister Mr Saeed Muhazu Jibril said that the government of President Nana Akufo- Addo has rolled out many Agriculture programmes and encouraged the people of the community to take advantage of the many Agriculture programmes that has been instituted by the government mentioning the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), a flagship agricultural campaign of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government Government and Rearing for Food and Jobs (RFJ) as examples.

The Minister assured the people of Kporiju in the Sawla-Tuna-Tuna district of the Savannah Region that they would not be left out of government projects in terms of the extension of electricity and feeder roads.



The Savannah Regional Minister made these comments at the Djokuulbina festival or festival of harvest at Kporiju in the Sawla-Tuna-Tuna District on 16th May, 2021 under the Theme; “Unity and Peace: The Bedrock for development- the role of the Lobi Youth”.



The Minister further said within a month he has attended two programmes of Brifors and Lobis because he holds them dear to his heart.



Mr Muhazu Saeed Jibril said the Djokuulbina is a festival to bring together the youth and to remind them of where they are coming from.

The Minister called on Lobis and Brifors to come together so that they can have a strong force in whatever they are doing.



He also charged Lobis to give respect to Chiefs and the Chiefs are also charged to recognise and respect Lobis and other people on their land.



The Minister thanked Chiefs and people of Kong and Bole for always attending programmes of Lobis because the people of the Savannah are one.