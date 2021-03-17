Take charge or step aside - Koku Anyidoho to Ofosu-Ampofo

Former Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Koku Anyidoho

Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has asked the National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo to either stop ceding his authority as leader of the party to others or step aside.

According to him, the NDC's constitution is clear on whom should wield control as leader when the party is in opposition, in this case Samuel Ofosu Ampofo; and not the Presidential Candidate.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, the former NDC Deputy General Secretary charged the National Chairman of the party to live up to that responsibility and instill discipline in the party.



“I cannot hide my feeling; if Samuel Ofosu Ampofo is not ready to be the chairman and leader of the NDC, he should step aside…the NDC constitution as it is now, when the party is in opposition, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo is the leader of the NDC whether he likes it or not”, he chided.

He pointed out that the constitution of the NDC does not allow the National Chairman to cede his authority to any other person in the party, and thus wondered why he (Ampofo) is allowing officers of the party to misconduct themselves without calling them to order.



“He is the leader of the party; why is he quiet about Sammy Gyamfi’s case? He prefers to talk about Koku Anyidoho and Allotey Jacobs when he cannot discipline his own officers. He can’t discipline his own officers and he wants to talk about Koku Anyidoho and Allotey Jacobs”, he fumed.