Take coronavirus vaccines to prevent spread of disease - CALID

AstraZeneca vaccine

Ghanaians have been advised to emulate the examples of the country’s leaders by taking the COVID-19 vaccines to help prevent the spread of the virus in the country.

Mr Mohammed Awal Sumani Bapio, Executive Director of Centre for Active Learning and Integrated Development (CALID ), a non-governmental organisation, who gave the advice, reiterated that the COVID-19 vaccines were safe and it was important for the citizenry to avail themselves of the vaccines to be protected.



This formed part of his message to members of some communities when his organisation (CALID) in collaboration with the Northern Regional Health Directorate visited to sensitise them on the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for them to take the COVID-19 vaccines.



The community sensitisation on the pandemic and the need to take the COVID-19 vaccines, funded by OXFAM in Ghana, an international non-governmental organisation, was to discount the growing public perception, conspiracies and myths in circulation about the vaccines.



The sensitisation, which began about two weeks ago, was held at Sagnarigu Municipal in the Northern Region and Sawla Tuna-Kalba and West Gonja Assemblies in the Savannah Region at Kpeni, Kalpohin, Nyanshegu, Gumani, Kasalgu, Gbanyemini, Kanvili, Chogu, Kpalsi, Jisonaayili, Sawla, Nkwabi, Tuna among others.



Similar exercises are being held on radio stations in the districts in the two regions to ensure that citizens embraced the vaccination exercise.

Mr Bapio urged community members to reach out to others, who were not present during the sensitisation exercise, to come out in their numbers and get vaccinated as yet another way of preventing the spread of the disease.



Madam Patience Amoako, Health Promotion Officer from the Northern Regional Health Directorate also explained the facts about the COVID-19 vaccines to community members.



Madam Amoako discounted the myths, conspiracies and fake news surrounding the vaccines reiterating that they were safe, urging the citizenry to avail themselves for them when vaccination teams came to their communities.



Community members spoke about some myths and misinformation they heard about the vaccines, expressing delight that the right message on the vaccines was shared with them, which had cleared doubts on their minds.