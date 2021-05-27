Take me to court if I owe you – Captain Smart replies Kennedy Agyapong

Radio presenter Captain Smart

Kennedy Agyapong claims Captain Smart owes him GH¢10,000

Captain Smart has denied the allegations



He has challenged Kennedy Agyapong to take him to court if it is indeed true that he owes him



Godsbrain Captain Smart, the suspended host of Angel FM’s morning show has rejected allegations leveled against him by Assin Central lawmaker Kennedy Agyapong to the effect that he owes him GH¢10,000.



Captain Smart, Accra-based Kingdom FM, challenged Kennedy Agyapong to come to his house for his money if he indeed owes him.



He wondered why Kennedy Agyapong will raise an issue that happened in 2018 at a time when he (Captain Smart) is fighting the ‘system.'



“I don’t not want the battle to be about him and anyone but the system. You know my house if I’m owing you. The court is also there, if you summon me, I will be called by the court” he said.

Kennedy Agyapong on May 10, 2021 accused the journalist of being a hypocrite and lacking the moral right to question decisions of government.



Kennedy Agyapong alleged that captain Smart had failed to pay for some air conditions he bought from one of his shops.



“Captain Smart should speak well. This is the last time I am telling him; I don’t mind because he makes a lot of sense and the NPP must listen to him. But today he committed a blunder when I was listening to him. Captain Smart, you came for my air-condition three years ago and up till now, you owe GH¢10,000.



"So, what moral right do you have even to criticize somebody that they don’t pay back their loans? Go to Super K. and pay. I called my engineer today to find out if Captain Smart has settled his debt, you still owe GH¢10,000, three years now.



"But you are out there bragging that when you go for a loan, you need to pay so you can get another one. If you had paid back, the money would have been doing some good business today. So please stop talking plenty, common GH¢10,000 you can’t pay. You are a cheap boy,” he stated.