Take ‘politics’ out of Population and Housing Census - Francis Ejaku Donkoh

The exercise is not meant to promote political agenda according to the former NPP Youth Organizer

A Former Central Regional Youth Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Francis Ejaku Donkoh has called on Ghanaians to eschew extreme partisanship towards the 2021 National Population and Housing Census.

The National Population and Housing Census which is done once every 10 years was originally scheduled for the year 2020 but has been unduly delayed due to the coronavirus restrictions and general elections conducted last year.



Mr. Francis Ejaku Donkoh, who is the former Assembly man for Nkubem Electoral area at Saltpond in the Mfantseman Municipality has therefore called on Ghanaians not to politicize the upcoming national exercise which begins on the night of Sunday June, 27.



He said “The census must not be seen as an exercise to promote the agenda of the ruling government but as an exercise very crucial to our development planning, which everyone must take seriously,”.

Speaking with Amansan Krakye of Kastle FM fame in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Mr. Francis Ejaku Donkoh has therefore urged the leadership of all political parties to educate their members on the importance of the census to enable them to participate fully in it.



“I’m pleading and kindly urging all the leaders of the various political parties to attach seriousness to the upcoming national census and as a matter of importance, educate their members to realize the need to give accurate information to census officials who visit their residence.” he advised.



The Census Advisor to the Government Statistician, Mr. Kofi Agyeman-Duah recently said the census night, which had been scheduled for June 27, 2021, was just a reference night, which did not mean all the data would be collected on that night.