Take responsibility for current economic challenges- Mahama tells Akufo-Addo

Mahama Tells Akufo Addo.png President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former president John Dramani Mahama

Sun, 12 Mar 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Former President John Mahama has said that President Akufo-Addo and his government must take responsibility for the economic hardship currently being experienced in the country and exhibit traits of a good leader.

Mr. Mahama was reacting to the president’s claim in his State of the Nation Address that his government has not been reckless in the management of the economy, borrowing and spending. He said the president is always quick to shift blame instead of taking responsibility.

According to him, that explains why the president does not appreciate the extent of the challenges confronting the country today.

Mr. Mahama was speaking during an interaction with branch and constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Jema in the Kintampo South Constituency.

