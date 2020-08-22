Politics

Take us seriously, retain us - Freddie Blay to Ghanaians

National Chairman of NPP, Freddie Blay

The National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay says the Akufo-Addo-led administration in the past three and half years in office has fulfilled the promises it made to Ghanaians during its campaign period.

According to him, this is enough reason for Ghanaians to renew the mandate of the NPP government in the upcoming December 7 polls.



Speaking at the party’s ongoing manifesto launch in Cape Coast, he said their 2016 campaign message to Ghanaians which was largely captured in the manifesto was a social contract with the people of Ghana and has been achieved to a very large extent.



Mr Blay suggested that Ghanaians observed the changes in their lifestyles as evidence of the ruling government’s pro-activeness in the past three years.



He said “…It is an indication of how ready the NPP was in 2016 and it is now and would be in the future tackling the economy, advancing good governance and development of our country for all of us’’.

“…We are therefore asking the people in this country that come December 7, based on what we say we will offer, take us seriously under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, vote for us again and we will deliver,’’ he added.



The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) manifesto for the December polls is dubbed “The Leadership of Service, Protection of Progress, Transforming Ghana for All.”



Chairman Blay indicated that the name given to the manifesto this year is exactly what the NPP stands for.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.