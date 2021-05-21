Take your nose out of our business - GFAHP to GMA on posting of physicians to labs

The laboratory scientists at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital are on a week-long sit-down strike

The Ghana Federation of Allied Health Professionals (GFAHP) has described the posting of physicians to work in medical laboratories as an attempt to disturb the peace and tranquillity in the country.

In a statement signed by eleven executives of the Federation, it stated that “This attempt to forcefully post uncertified professionals to various medical laboratories is illegal, unnecessary and uncalled for.”



It continued that, “This is an attempt to repeat what happened in Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital years back, which resulted in confrontation between the staff of Central Laboratory Services and some physicians posted to the laboratory.”



The GFAHP has also expressed its disappointment in the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) for supporting this move.



“The attempt to undermine the Health Professions Regulatory Bodies (HPRB) Act, 2013, Act 857 and Allied Health Professions Council (AHPC), will be resisted by all allied health professionals in this country. For the avoidance of doubt, according to both part one (AHPC) and part two (MDC) of Act 857, no health professional can practice in any medical laboratory in this country without certification by AHPC. The role and job description of physicians are clearly defined under part two, section 50 of Act 857.



“Additionally, nowhere did the Act mention that Physicians or any other person can walk into any medical laboratory to practice. All professionals who intend to practice must apply to AHPC for certification.

The group, therefore, wants the GMA to stay away from involving itself in its affairs as it no longer has overriding powers over how it manages its work.



“We also want to remind GMA that, the days where they were seen as ‘headmasters’ of various sections of our health facilities are gone and they must come to terms with this reality and stop carrying themselves as such. Ghanaians should hold GMA responsible for any disturbances in the health sector,” the statement read.



Read the full statement below:



