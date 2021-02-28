Taking coronavirus vaccine will not alter your DNA – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has debunked claims that taking the COVID-19 vaccine will change one’s DNA nor embed a tracking device in one’s body.

According to the President, taking the vaccine will also not cause infertility in women or men, stressing that the vaccine is very safe.



“Fellow, Ghanaians I know that there is still some who continue to express doubts about the vaccine, others have expressed reservations about its efficacy with some taking sides with conspiracy theorists who believe that the vaccine has been created to wipe out the African race. This is far from the truth.



“Our domestic regulatory agency – FDA one of the most reputable in Africa and in the world has certified the safe use of the vaccine. It will not do so if there is any reservations about the safety of the vaccines and I’m on record as saying no vaccice will be deployed in the country for use without the express certification of the FDA. Taking the vaccine will not alter your DNA, it will not embed a tracking device in your body, neither will it cause infertility in men or women. As your President, I want to assure you that the vaccine is safe,” President Akufo Addo stated in his national broadcast on Sunday evening.



President Akufo-Addo and his wife, Vice-President Bawumia and wife are scheduled to publicly take their jabs of the vaccine on Monday.

Ghana took delivery of the first shipment of 600,000 AstraZeneca doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Covax on Friday.



Ghana is scheduled to begin Covid-19 vaccination on March 2, 2021.



Covax has said it would deliver two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines globally by the end of 2021.



“These 600,000 Covax vaccines are part of an initial tranche of deliveries of the AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine licensed to the Serum Institute of India, which represent part of the first wave of Covid vaccines headed to several low and middle-income countries,” said UNICEF, which organised the shipment from Mumbai, in a joint statement with the WHO.