Taking ‘free money’ from your boss at work allows him to also ask for ‘free sex’ – Women told

Chief Superintendent Juliana Agyeiwaa Dartey, Director, Nursing Services, Police Hospital, advised women to stop taking money from their bosses.

According to her, there is no free lunch anywhere in the world and that the continuous receipt of cash from their bosses could also lead them into asking for sexual favours.



“There is nothing like free lunch. If you keep taking his money, then he might one day also demand something in return,” she said at a Seminar organised by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association in Accra on Thursday on the theme: “Gender-Based Violence: Impact on Health and Productivity in a COVID-19 World”.



On her part, Ms Freda Aniwaah Boateng, the Group Head, Legal & Corporate Services, Allianz Ghana who spoke extensively on sexual abuse in the workplace said not only physical touches at work that were sexual violence but verbal comments too.

She said sexual comments or addresses through social media and/or touches at employer’s bungalows, work, social gatherings and trips, were all workplace violence that had to be discouraged with a sense of urgency.



She indicated that with where the country is placed currently, it’s imperative that the Convention 190 on violence and harassment in the world of work be ratified.