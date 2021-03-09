Taking vaccine is wisdom, common sense not lack of faith – Duncan-Williams justifies

Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International (ACI) ministry Nicholas Duncan-Williams has advised people to take the COVID-19 vaccine, explaining that his decision to take it as a man of God is an act of wisdom and common sense but not a lack of faith.

He noted that some persons who have chosen not to take the COVID-19 vaccine are victims of conspiracy theories and lies being spread about the vaccine in the media, especially social media.



The Archbishop who was preaching on Sunday, March 7, 2021, also admonished people to not discourage people from taking the vaccine just because they have decided not to take the vaccine themselves based on their faith.



“It takes faith to take the vaccine. It takes faith. And I said the reason why you’re not taking the vaccine is because you’re afraid of what will happen to you if you take the vaccine. You’re afraid because you’re a victim of conspiracy theories on social media,” he stated.

Ghana is currently vaccinating citizens with some 600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine gifted to the country through COVAX, an initiative to get the world’s poorest people vaccinated. The first dose was taken by President Nana Akufo-Addo so as to whip public confidence in the vaccine and conspiracy theories against the vaccine persist.



Some people have been critical of men of God who profess to have spiritual powers of healing taking the vaccine. They argue that such persons ought to rely on their faith for protection against the virus. But the Archbishop has disagreed, stressing that it is an act of faith to take the vaccine.



