Takoradi Technical University TEIN to embark on mass registration for victory 2024

The mass registration organised by TEIN TTU

The Takoradi Technical University’s (TTU), Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) of the NDC is set to embark on a historic event as they set to launch a mass membership registration drive from May 29 to June 3, 2023.

This groundbreaking initiative holds immense importance for both TEIN and the NDC, as it paves the way for a stronger student political organisation on campus and significantly influences the NDC's chances of winning the 2024 elections.



TEIN TTU, as a political student organisation, plays a pivotal role in shaping the political landscape of Ghana. They firmly believe that active political participation and unity are essential for effecting real change in the society.



With the mass registration drive, they aim to build a formidable membership base that will empower TEIN TTU to champion the rights and aspirations of the Ghanaian people.

The implications of the mass membership registration extend beyond the organisation. As an integral part of the NDC, TEIN TTU directly influences the party's ability to secure victory in the upcoming 2024 elections. By expanding its membership base, they amplify the NDC's voice and impact, strengthening the collective resolve to build a fairer and more prosperous Ghana.



The mass registration drive also brings significant benefits to the student political organisation. It fosters a sense of unity and camaraderie among members, allowing them to collaborate more effectively in advocating for the rights and welfare of students.



With increased membership, TEIN TTU gains a stronger platform to engage with the university administration, voice concerns, and drive positive changes that directly benefit the student community.