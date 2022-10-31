4
Menu
News

Takoradi teacher invents a humanoid robot for teaching and learning

Takoradi Teacher Invents A Humanoid Robot The robot can answer any question provided the question is answerable

Mon, 31 Oct 2022 Source: Morgan Moses

Augustine Owusu Mensah, a science teacher at St. Matthias R/C JHS, New Takoradi, has invented a humanoid robot to enhance teaching and learning in his community.

St. Matthias R/C JHS is located in Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly in the Western Region of Ghana.

Augustine used ordinary materials such as pieces of wood, metals, and some parts of spoiled computers and wires to build this human-like robot. He gathered these materials with his students and built the machine in three weeks. This is interesting and smart.

The most astounding part is that the robot can answer any question provided the question is answerable. It can be used to solve mathematical problems, science, English, Social Studies and many more. Also, it can be used in quiz competitions such as spelling bees, Mathematics, Science and the like. It is highly powerful.

With this, teachers, professors, scientists, students, companies, sports analysts, doctors etc can use the robot in their research. The robot is able to communicate with humans perfectly and also solve vital problems.

Augustine uses this intelligent robot to teach. This makes his lessons very enthusiastic and captivating. Indeed, this science teacher is taking Ghana education to a new level through science and technology. Ghana and Africa will be extremely proud of this great achievement. Check out his video.

Source: Morgan Moses
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘This government is finished’ – Nigel Gaisie declares
Social media users drag Akufo-Addo after address on economy
Akufo-Addo's cedi depreciation quote has social media buzzing
Reverend Anthony Boakye's wife leaves Resurrection Power, sets up her own church
'Rebellion Group of 95': How Mahama described anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs
Mahama backs Akufo-Addo's call
Majority caucus now fully behind Ofori-Atta' – Dep. Majority Whip
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official