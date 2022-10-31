Takoradi teacher invents a humanoid robot for teaching and learning

The robot can answer any question provided the question is answerable

Augustine Owusu Mensah, a science teacher at St. Matthias R/C JHS, New Takoradi, has invented a humanoid robot to enhance teaching and learning in his community.

St. Matthias R/C JHS is located in Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly in the Western Region of Ghana.



Augustine used ordinary materials such as pieces of wood, metals, and some parts of spoiled computers and wires to build this human-like robot. He gathered these materials with his students and built the machine in three weeks. This is interesting and smart.



The most astounding part is that the robot can answer any question provided the question is answerable. It can be used to solve mathematical problems, science, English, Social Studies and many more. Also, it can be used in quiz competitions such as spelling bees, Mathematics, Science and the like. It is highly powerful.

With this, teachers, professors, scientists, students, companies, sports analysts, doctors etc can use the robot in their research. The robot is able to communicate with humans perfectly and also solve vital problems.



Augustine uses this intelligent robot to teach. This makes his lessons very enthusiastic and captivating. Indeed, this science teacher is taking Ghana education to a new level through science and technology. Ghana and Africa will be extremely proud of this great achievement. Check out his video.



