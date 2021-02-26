Tamale: Chief declared wanted, 15 others arrested over chieftaincy clash

Five persons including the chief of Yong Dakpeme Yili Community have been declared wanted

Five persons including the chief of Yong Dakpeme Yili Community have been declared wanted to assist the police to investigate recent disturbances in the Tamale suburb.

The Northern Region Police Command believe the chief, Fuseini Chemson and his subjects may have fueled the violent attacks which saw many properties destroyed.



The police however says they have so far arrested at least 15 persons in connection with the crime. Eight of them have been remanded by a court.



Updating the media on the development, Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga says the seven other suspects would be put before a court later today, February 25.



“We are going to take the issue very seriously to ensure that justice is brought to the good people of Yong Dakpeme Yili. That particular chief who led the group to burn some of the houses will be pursued and dealt with according to law.



“As we are making progress we are also sending signals out to those would-be offenders that they should take note that we will bring the law and justice to their door steps and then ensure that such mayhem will not be visited on anyother community”, the Crime Officer said.



The suspects are facing various charges including conspiracy to committing crime, rioting with weapons, causing unlawful damage, and unlawful assembly.

“We are going to make sure that we follow this case and ensure that it is properly dealt with according to law”, Superintendent Ananga said.



Background



There were renewed chieftaincy clashes in the Yong Community on Friday, February 19, resulting in the torching of more than 25 houses, motorbikes, and foodstuffs among other properties.



Police have attributed the latest clashes to disagreement over the performance of a funeral in the town.



There has been an already existing chieftaincy dispute between two brothers all claiming to be the rightful person to occupy the Yong skin.



In some cases many have to flee the community for safety.