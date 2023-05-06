0
Tamale City coach Hamza Mohammed targets all three points from King Faisal game

Sat, 6 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of Tamale City, Hamza Mohamed is confident that his team can beat King Faisal this weekend.

After a win against Hearts of Oak and a draw with Asante Kotoko, the team from Tamale has improved its chances of escaping relegation.

However, more work needs to be done for the team to get to safety.

Speaking in a post-match interview after Tamale City drew with Asante Kotoko, Coach Hamza Mohammed indicated that the target for the next game against King Faisal is to amass all three points.

He believes this will help the team’s points build up to make a good case for surviving the drop.

“I’m anticipating a difficult match because I know how King Faisal play.

“But we will step up our preparation and make sure that we get those three points to improve our points and build up on the log,” Mohammed told StarTimes.

Tamale City takes on King Faisal tomorrow at the Aliu Mahama Stadium. The game will kick off at 3pm.

