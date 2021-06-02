Tamale Kidnappers demand ¢80,000 before releasing victims - Police

Tamale Kidnappers

The Northern Regional Police Command has revealed that kidnappers demand ransoms of about Gh¢80,000 from families before they release their victims.

The Deputy Northern Region Police Commander, DCOP Atibilla Moses, made the statement while updating Atinka News on the arrest of three suspected Kidnappers on 13th May, 2021.



According to him, some of the victims who went to the station were able to identify some of the suspects.



He said a victim claimed his family was forced to pay Gh¢80,000 before he was released.



DCOP Atibilla Moses assured the public that the police is still investigating the case, adding that the suspects have been put before court.

On 13th May 2021, the police Command arrested the alleged kidnappers after one week surveillance . The suspects are; Ussif Mohammed, 22, Sanda Mohammed, 23, and Mohammed Umar, 23.



Addressing journalists on the day of the arrest, the Regional Police Command revealed that the suspects were lodging in separate hotels in Tamale in preparation to move to Salaga, Makango, Bimbilla and Wulensi to attack and kidnap people for ransoms when Personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department raided those hotels.



Machete, one mobile phone and cash of Gh¢1,500, were found on Mohammed Umar; Ussif Mohammed had three mobile phones, cash of Gh¢1,800 and mobile money amount Gh¢5,239.



The police Command told journalists that three phones and an amount of Ghc2,561 were also found on Sanda Mohammed.