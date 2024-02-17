Tamale Mayor allegedly slaps health officer over transfer of an acquaintance – Report

Mayor Sule Salifu

The Tamale Metro Assembly and Northern Regional Coordinating Council, operating under the Local Government Staff Association, are set to demonstrate on Monday, February 19, 2024.

The protest is in response to an alleged assault on a health official by Tamale Mayor Sule Salifu, who also doubles as the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Tamale Central Constituency.



The controversy stems from a recent decision by the Northern regional environmental health officer, Sulemana Yakubu, who also oversees staff transfers at the metropolitan health office.



According to Prince Kwame Tamekloe, Rainbow Radio's correspondent in the region, Yakubu reportedly transferred 18 staff members, including an acquaintance of Mayor Salifu, sparking a heated confrontation between the two.



Prince explained that the disagreement escalated to the point where Mayor Salifu allegedly slapped Sulemana Yakubu three times.



“About three weeks ago, they held a meeting at the environmental health office, where Sulemana Yakubu serves as both the Northern Regional Environmental Health Officer and the authority responsible for staff transfers.

“It is alleged that Mayor Salifu was not pleased with the transfer of his loved one, leading to an exchange of words and ultimately, the mayor slapping Officer Yakubu three times,” he said.



He further detailed that despite the intervention of the regional minister, the mayor has refused to issue an apology to the health officer.



“The Northern Regional Minister has expressed disapproval of the mayor's actions, stating that it is not appropriate…the workers are insisting that they will not feel safe working with the mayor until he issues an apology.



“Despite the Regional Minister's request for an apology, the mayor has refused to comply,” he added.





